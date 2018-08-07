× 60-year-old climber from Cashmere dies after 100-foot fall in North Cascades

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — A 60-year-old from Cashmere died after falling 100 feet while rock-climbing in the Forbidden Peak area in the North Cascades National Park, the park service said Tuesday.

Erick Lindblom was climbing without a rope Saturday on wet rock slabs when he slipped, taking an approximately 100-foot fall, park information officer Katy Hooper said.

Lindblom initially survived the fall and was cared for by bystanders and rescue personnel, but he succumbed to his injuries, Hooper said.

The Skagit County coroner ruled the cause of death an accident, Hooper said.