27-year-old Encumclaw woman arrested, accused of being serial bank robber

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old Enumclaw woman linked to at least four bank robberies in the area has been arrested, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The arrest came Saturday, after the Key Bank on 225th Way SE in Maple Valley was robbed, the sheriff’s office said.

The 911 caller said the female robber had jumped into a Camaro driven by a man and took off. Deputies saw a black Camaro on Highway 18 eastbound later and and found it in the parking lot of Tiger Mountain. Both the man and woman were taken into custody without incident, the office said.

The 27-year-old woman from Enumclaw was booked into the King County Jail. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Sumner, was also booked into the jail.

The sheriff’s office said the woman has been linked to the following bank robberies: One in Marysville on May 9, one in Lynnwood on May 11, one in the Fairwood area of unincorporated King County area on June 9, and the latest in Maple Valley on Aug. 4.

Q13 News does not typically identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.