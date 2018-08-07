200 JBLM soldiers to be sent to fight massive California wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Dozens of servicemembers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord will get a crash course on becoming wildland firefighters.

A military official told FoxNews.com that about 200 JBLM soldiers will likely be sent next week to battle any of the 18 active fires in California. They will be supporting Cal Fire crews already fighting the fires.

Twin Northern California blazes fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather grew Monday to become the largest wildfire in state history, becoming the norm as climate change makes the fire season longer and more severe.

The two fires burning a few miles apart and known as the Mendocino Complex are being treated as one incident. It has scorched 443 square miles (1,148.4 square kilometers), fire officials said Monday.

The fires, north of San Francisco, have burned 75 homes and is only 30 percent contained.