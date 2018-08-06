× Two teenagers killed in Snohomish County after crashing into construction equipment

DARRINGTON, Wash. – Two teenagers were killed in a car accident in Darrington on Monday afternoon, the Snohomish County sheriff’s office said.

Two males, a 17-year-old from Darrington and a 19-year-old from Aberdeen, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the vehicle they were in crashed into a large piece of construction equipment parked alongside the road near Clear Cleek Rd. and Mountain Loop Highway just before 3 p.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but deputies believe speed might’ve been a factor.

Neither of the teens was identified. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road was closed for the investigation.