Search intensifies for Seattle hiker missing since August 1

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — More than 5,000 people have joined a Facebook group with the goal of finding Sam Sayer. The 27-year-old went on a day hike at Vesper Peak in the North Cascades last Wednesday and did not return home.

On Monday, the United States Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles deployed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assist local search and rescue efforts. King County Search and Rescue said they were also on the mountain on Monday conducting an air search using thermal imaging cameras.

Family members say Sayer is an experienced hiker who left on a solo hike at 8 a.m. on August 1. When she did not return home they launched search and rescue efforts.

On Friday, Sayer’s phone pinged a cell tower. Her car was also found at the Vesper Peak trailhead.

Vesper Peak is about 75 miles Northeast of Seattle.