PEMCO Insurance talks about buying the right bike helmet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You should think about your bike helmet the same way you think about seat belts in cars.

For every ride, you should be wearing a bike helmet.

PEMCO said research from Harborview Medical Center has shown how a bike helmet can lower your risk of injury in a crash by 85 percent.

You can tell if a helmet is right for you with the eyebrows, ears and mouth test.

"So, the helmet should fit level on your head," said Randy Tompkins, the Territory Manager for PEMCO Community Agents. "It shouldn't have any more space above the eyebrows than one or two fingertips. If it's higher than that on the head, you're going to expose your face to injury."

Also, the straps should form an even "Y" around your ears. They should lay flat against your head without any slack showing.

The buckled strap should be loose enough so you can breathe well and you can slide your finger in between the buckle and your chin.

If your helmet doesn't fit with that test, there are pads that can be readjusted on the helmets to help make a good fit.

Keep adjusting the pads until the helmet is level, comfortable and sitting right on your head. If it still doesn't fit right, PEMCO said it's time to try another helmet.

"We don't recommend buying helmets second hand," said Tompkins. "You want to know the history of the helmet you are wearing. Once a helmet is crashed, it's really done. You should change it out for a new helmet."

It's important to know that not all bike helmets are the same.

Make sure it has the Consumer Product Safety Commission seal.