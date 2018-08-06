Meet No. 51: Barkevious Mingo can play all over the field for Seahawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. - Barkevious Mingo is listed as a linebacker, but he has also played defensive end.

That could be one of the reasons the Seahawks wasted little time in free agency, making him their first pickup of the offseason.

His versatility can likely be traced back to high school. According to Cleveland.com, Mingo didn’t even play football until his junior year. He also played basketball and ran track.

He went on to play for Les Miles at LSU from 2009-12 before forgoing his senior season and being drafted sixth overall by the Browns.

He spent three seasons in Cleveland before being traded to New England, where he helped the Patriots win Super Bowl 51. He then spent last year with the Colts.

He’s shown durability in his five NFL seasons, only missing two games. In his 78 career games, Mingo has totaled 166 tackles and nine sacks.

Expect to see Mingo line up all over the field for Seattle, possibly filling in at defensive end, linebacker and as a pass-rushing specialist.