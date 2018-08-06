× Law enforcement says a fingerprinting levy on the ballot is an essential crime fighting tool for King County

KING COUNTY – Technology advancements are making it easier and faster for law enforcement to identify criminals.

King County has a team of people working for the Automated Fingerprint Identification System or AFIS.

On Monday, Mark Roberts showed Q13 News a demonstration of how he does his job. He’s been doing it for the past 11 years and in that time has helped catch hundreds of suspects.

And just on Monday he identified a kidnapping suspect using a partial palm print.

Now the future of AFIS comes down to voters with the AFIS renewal levy on the ballot.

If it passes it would cost less for property owners than it did in previous years.

It would be $21 dollars a year for a home worth $600,000 before it was around $25.

But the concern for the ACLU isn’t over tax dollars, it’s about possible advances from fingerprinting to facial recognition.

“If they wanted to do facial recognition that should have been put in front of the public, to simply hide it under this rubrics of biometric technology let the public decide,” Shankar Narayan with the ACLU said.

ACLU says facial recognition is a privacy and civil rights concern.

“Facial recognition can be applied to any existing video, so police body camera, any surveillance video, any video that’s out there retroactively subjected to facial recognition and you would never know,” Narayan said.

Council member Rod Dembowski says Narayan is unnecessarily jeopardizing an essential crime fighting tool.

“That helps us catch murderers, rapists and other violent offenders because he has a concern over something that may not even come to be,” Dembowski said.

Dembowski added that facial recognition wasn’t even contemplated and it’s not earmarked in the budget.

King County Sheriff reiterating what Dembowski is saying.

“There is no plan to use facial recognition,” Sheriff Mitzi

Johanknecht said.

She says the levy would be used to continue the current work AFIS is doing. Johanknecht says if the measure is rejected the impact will be more than just hundreds of cases not being solved.

“I think it will be bigger than that, Johanknecht said.

AFIS is used by 40 different law enforcement agencies and Johanknecht says if AFIS disappears police agencies will be on their own to gather fingerprints adding to the backlog of unsolved cases.

She says detectives would have to send the prints to the state meaning longer wait times.

“Crimes that most of us are affected by the car prowls, the vehicle thefts, burglaries that would fall down in priority,” Johanknecht said.

And when it comes to deciphering partial fingerprints, something AFIS has mastered, Johanknecht says those cases may never be solved.

Both Johanknecht and Dembowski say if technology were to ever advance beyond fingerprinting that public meetings would be held so people could weigh in.

Dembowski says his council would also have to come back and vote on the issue and a budget for it.