Black bear breaks into Snoqualmie backyard; plays with toys

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- A Snoqualmie homeowner had a bit of a scare Monday when a black bear decided to hop her fence and wander around her yard for about 30 minutes.

Homeowner Katie Lafranchi says her yard is fully fenced and there are houses all around.

"We have heard of them on the golf course at Snoqualmie Ridge, but have never encountered them ourselves," Lafranchi said.

Lafranchi says her neighborhood is full of little children and on most days her two kids would have been in the backyard playing.

The bear ate from her bird feeder before taking off.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife was called.