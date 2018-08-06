× 3 dead, 1 arrested, 10 acres burned after crash in Roy

ROY, Wash. – One person has been arrested and three people are dead after a crash in Roy on Monday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash also knocked down a power pole, dropping hot power lines on dry brush and sparking a fire that burned 10 acres.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI and three counts of vehicular homicide.

According to WSP trooper Johnna Batiste, a Dodge Caravan was driving south on 8th Ave. when it ran a stop sign at Highway 702 and hit a Toyota Rav 4 traveling west.

Several people were ejected from their vehicles in the crash.

The fire was contained, and crews were working to extinguish it.

There was no immediate word on who the victims were, or who the suspect is.

3 dead, 1 critical and 2 in serious condition. Early reports indicate the Dodge Caravan was traveling south on 8th ave, ran the stop sign at SR702 and struck a Toyota Rav 4 traveling west on SR702. pic.twitter.com/RoifljyS1H — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 7, 2018