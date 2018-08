Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting near Burien Sunday.

The King County Sheriff's Office said all three victims were dropped off at Harborview Medical Center around 8:30 p.m.

All the victims were shot in the leg.

As of right now, authorities are unclear where the shooting actually took place. Deputies have the 14600 block of 1st Avenue S roped off while they investigate.

You are asked to avoid the area.