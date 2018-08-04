2-alarm brush fire threatens neighborhoods along West Valley Highway

Auburn– Valley Regional Fire is working to contain a brush fire on the west hill of Auburn.

The fire burning near the 2600 block of West Valley Highway is proving to be a challenge for firefighters.

Valley Regional Fire says the steep terrain is making it difficult to gain the upper hand, and the fire is threatening nearby neighborhoods.

Firefighters are focusing their attention on threatened neighborhoods by attacking the flames from the top of the hill.

Auburn Police are notifying residents of the potential dangers associated with fire.

