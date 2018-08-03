To try to prevent new wildfires, target shooting temporarily banned on state-managed lands

OLYMPIA, Wash. – In order to help prevent wildfires, the Department of Natural Resources announced it is temporarily banning all target shooting on 3 million acres of DNR-managed lands, which includes state forests, community forests, and forested state lands.

The temporary ban goes into effect Saturday.

“I know this is an inconvenience to our recreational shooters, but current conditions require us to take reasonable steps to reduce wildfire risk,” said state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Within days we expect to surpass the average number of wildfires that my crews normally respond to within an entire wildfire season. Resources are stretched and we must all do our part to protect our communities and our firefighters.”

She said shooting at targets poses greater risk in dry conditions as bullets pass through decayed wood, cause sparks off rocks, or break into fragments in dry grass.

This temporary rule does not restrict hunting, as firearms are discharged less frequently.

Washington is extremely hot and dry, with ninety-six percent of the state in drought-like conditions.

On average, DNR said, it responds to 22 wildfires on DNR-managed lands each year caused by shooting – that includes illegal explosive targets and target practice.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is also restricting shooting on WDFW-managed lands beginning Saturday.

Commissioner Franz is encouraging private landowners to consider target shooting restrictions on their own lands.

The target shooting ban is expected to last through Sept. 30, though may be extended or shortened based upon ongoing fire conditions. The agency is encouraging target shooters to visit local private and public target range facilities during this time.

Anyone who spots a wildfire should call 911 as soon as possible to report it.