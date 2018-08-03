× Justin Udui: Wanted felon shoots himself in foot, tries to cauterize wound with hot nail

SeaTac — King County Sheriff’s detectives in the Fugitive Unit are asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Justin Udui. The 7-time convicted felon is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree and Criminal Trespass 1st Degree. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up to court.

Deputies say on March 15, 2018, they responded to a 911 call from the Motel 6 in SeaTac where a guest complained a bullet had been fired through the roof of their room. Officers checked the hotel room above them and found a bullet hole in the floor. A woman there told officers she and her boyfriend had rented it so she could take photos for her prostitution business. They had been arguing all day until it escalated into a physical altercation with her boyfriend holding a .410 shotgun with a sawed off barrel with black tape over the handle.