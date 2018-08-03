Herd of 100 goats gets loose in Boise, eats EVERYTHING in sight

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of baaaaaaaaad goats went from yard to yard Friday morning in Boise eating everything in sight.
KTVB first reported on the Great Goat Escape at 7:00 a.m. The herd was spotted on Summerwind Drive in West Boise.
Photos and video from the scene showed the hungry animals eating grass, leaves and bushes in residents’ front yards.
Animal control responded, but with only one truck.
And by 9:00 a.m., the party was over. A truck owned by “We Rent Goats” arrived and corralled the animals. The company uses the goats as a natural way to clear weeds and even help with fire suppression.