Herd of 100 goats gets loose in Boise, eats EVERYTHING in sight

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of baaaaaaaaad goats went from yard to yard Friday morning in Boise eating everything in sight.

KTVB first reported on the Great Goat Escape at 7:00 a.m. The herd was spotted on Summerwind Drive in West Boise.

Photos and video from the scene showed the hungry animals eating grass, leaves and bushes in residents’ front yards.

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Animal control responded, but with only one truck.

And by 9:00 a.m., the party was over. A truck owned by “We Rent Goats” arrived and corralled the animals. The company uses the goats as a natural way to clear weeds and even help with fire suppression.