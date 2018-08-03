Gunshot fired at semi truck driving on I-405 near Bellevue; no one hit by bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- The Washington State Patrol was investigating after a shot was fired at a semi truck on I-405 just south of I-90 Friday night.

Trooper Chase Van Cleave said the reports of a shooting came in at about 8:30 p.m. Troopers found the semi on I-90. The window on the semi was broken and the passenger in the truck was slightly injured by broken glass, Van Cleave said. But no one was hit by a bullet.

A search for a suspect or suspects was unsuccessful.

He said it was too early to know it the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, and that the investigation was continuing.