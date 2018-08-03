1 killed in 4-car wrong-way crash in Kent

Both directions of SR 516 were closed between West Valley Highway and Military Road because of a four-car crash that killed one person early Friday morning.
Investigators say a driver going the wrong way on SR 516 around 2:45 Friday morning hit another car. Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver, a 25-year-old woman, was killed in that crash. The driver of the other car survived, and Johnson says he was arrested for DUI.
Two other cars were also involved in the crash, but there are no reports of anyone else being injured. It is still unclear if the driver responsible for the crash was impaired.
Q13 News has a crew on the scene, and will have live updates on Q13 News this morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.