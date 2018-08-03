1 killed in 4-car wrong-way crash in Kent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both directions of SR 516 were closed between West Valley Highway and Military Road because of a four-car crash that killed one person early Friday morning.

UPDATE: This is still blocking both directions. Avoid SR-516 in the area between West Valley Highway and Military Road, or be ready to take local roads as a detour. pic.twitter.com/woFLbojBNZ — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 3, 2018

Investigators say a driver going the wrong way on SR 516 around 2:45 Friday morning hit another car. Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver, a 25-year-old woman, was killed in that crash. The driver of the other car survived, and Johnson says he was arrested for DUI.

I am on scene. This is the causingvehicle and was going EB in the WB lanes. Driver is deceased. No ETA for opening. #AlternateRoute pic.twitter.com/2JSequ5UfT — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 3, 2018

Two other cars were also involved in the crash, but there are no reports of anyone else being injured. It is still unclear if the driver responsible for the crash was impaired.

