Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett placed on leave amid criminal investigation

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The city of Bellevue says police chief Steve Mylett has been placed on paid administrative leave because of a pending criminal investigation.

The city made the move after learning of allegations against Mylett reported to the Bothell Police Department regarding an incident more than a year ago.

Details of the allegations were not released.

“We are currently investigating criminal allegations involving Steve Mylett< said Bothell Police Capt. Mike Johnson. “This is an active criminal investigation, and to preserve the integrity of this case we’re not able to release any further information at this time.”

Bellevue City Manager Brad Miyake appointed the assistant police chief, Patrick Arpin, to serve as acting chief.

“Whenever there is a criminal investigation underway involving a police department employee, it is our policy to place the employee on administrative leave,” Miyake said. “We took immediate action when we learned of the allegation. The City of Bellevue takes such allegations very seriously. To ensure a fair and thorough process for everyone involved, we will not provide further comment prior to the completion of the internal and external investigations.”

The city of Bellevue will also conduct its own investigation with assistance from an outside investigator.

Mylett replaced Chief Linda Pillo, who retired in April 2014.

Mylett was hired after the second of two nationwide searches. He came to the department from Southlake, Texas, where he had served as police chief since 2011. He spent the bulk of his career – 23 years – with the Corpus Christi Police Department.