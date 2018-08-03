Marysville teacher arrested for communicating with underage student for immoral purposes

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 49-year-old teacher in the Marysville School District has been arrested for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, police said Friday.

“A disclosure by a student victim resulted in police being notified, and investigators learned that there had been multiple conversations between the teacher and student as well as at least one pre-arranged meeting, all of which occurred shortly after summer vacation commenced,” Marysville police said in a news release.

“Detectives have not found any evidence of a sexual assault at this time, and no additional victims have been discovered,” police said.

The teacher was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for suspicion of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes via Electronic Device.

The district said it will be placing the staff member on leave, police said.

The teacher was not identified, and Q13 News generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.