Seattle Police: ID needed of armed robber targeting Subway restaurants in Ballard

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to ID an armed robber who has now hit two Subway restaurants in Ballard.

The first was around 9 a.m. on July 16 on 15th Avenue NW. He told the clerk, "Don't take this personal, bro."

The second robbery was at closing time on July 26 on Holman Road NW.

Detectives describe the gunman as a Hispanic, Asian or Native American male with dark hair, light mustache and lip patch, about 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He was armed with a black compact pistol, possibly a .380.

In the first robbery, he got away in a teal-colored Ford Escort or Mercury Tracer station wagon, which was driven by an unknown second suspect.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the armed robber.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone or go to www.P3Tips.com to send the info to detectives. It is guaranteed to be anonymous. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound @Washington's Most Wanted