Search underway for 28-year-old Seattle hiker at Vesper Peak in Snohomish County

MOUNT BAKER-SNOQUALMIE NATIONAL FOREST, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team said Thursday it is searching for a missing Seattle hiker at Vesper Peak, in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

Vesper Peak is a mountain peak along the Mountain Loop Highway region of the North Cascades. It is about 18 miles south of Darrington and 21 miles east of Granite Falls.

The sheriff’s office said a 911 call came in at about 1 a.m. Thursday to report a 28-year-old Seattle woman had not returned from a hike the previous day.

She left at 8 a.m. Wednesday and was expected to check in by phone with her boyfriend by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, the SNOHAWK1 helicopter and Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue were looking for the hiker.