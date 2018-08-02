Identical twins to marry another set of twins in Ohio city of Twinsburg

TWINSBURG, Ohio – Two sets of twins will be hearing wedding bells this weekend after an Ohio court granted them marriage licenses Thursday, according to WJW.

Brittany Deane and Josh Salyers and Briana Deane and Jeremy Salyers will be getting married this weekend at the Twins Day Festival, where they met last year.

The Summit County Probate Court shared the twins’ story on Facebook.

Brittany and Briana Deane told ABC News that they met Josh and Jeremy Salyers in 2017 at the Twins Days Festival in the Ohio city of Twinsburg (naturally). The Deane twins had been traveling from Virginia to attend the festival since 2011; however, the Tennessean Salyers twins were first timers last year, according to ABC News.

The Twins Days Festival is the “world’s largest annual gathering of twins.”

After the festival, the Salyers reportedly messaged the Deanes on Facebook and the sets of twins arranged a meeting.

The Salyers told ABC News that after that meeting they both knew they were going to marry the Deane sisters and they became engaged at the same time in February.

The couples then decided they wanted to have a double wedding in August at the Twins Days Festival, and now their dream will come true!

