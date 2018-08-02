Federal Way police ask for public’s help in finding missing 10-year-old boy

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday morning.

Donovan Fitcher, described by police as a “highly functioning” autistic child, did not catch his school bus at 8 a.m. for his school in Redmond and was last seen leaving the Twin Lakes Grocery on SW 320th Street on his yellow transformer bike at about 10:45 a.m.

His father, Roberto Fitcher, contacted police at 1 p.m. after his own search was unsuccessful.

The father reports his son has gone missing before and has later been found at area schools and parks.

Donovan is 4-foot-7, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark jogging pants, police said.