Backups expected as westbound US 2 trestle shuts down this weekend
EVERETT, Wash. — According to WSDOT, contractor crews will close all lanes of westbound US 2 between State Route 204 and Homeacres Road from 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 3 to 4:00 a.m. Monday, August 6.
Transportation officials are warning travelers to avoid the area if possible.
It’s the third of six-weekend closures required to complete the “critical preservation and paving project” on US 2.
Here’s more info from WSDOT:
This work is weather dependent. It is tentatively scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday on the following weekends:
- May 18 – 21: Postponed due to weather
- June 1 – June 4: Postponed due to weather
- June 22 – June 25: Postponed due to weather
- June 29 – July 2: Postponed due to weather
- July 13 – July 16: COMPLETED
- July 20 – July 23: COMPLETED
- Aug. 3 – Aug. 6
- Aug. 10 – Aug. 13
- Aug. 17 – Aug. 20
- Sept. 7 – Sept. 10
The eastbound trestle is newer and made of concrete, so it does not require weekend closures. Work on eastbound US 2 between the SR 204 interchange and Bickford Avenue will happen overnight.