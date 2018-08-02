× Backups expected as westbound US 2 trestle shuts down this weekend

EVERETT, Wash. — According to WSDOT, contractor crews will close all lanes of westbound US 2 between State Route 204 and Homeacres Road from 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 3 to 4:00 a.m. Monday, August 6.

Transportation officials are warning travelers to avoid the area if possible.

It’s the third of six-weekend closures required to complete the “critical preservation and paving project” on US 2.

Here’s more info from WSDOT:

This work is weather dependent. It is tentatively scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday on the following weekends: May 18 – 21: Postponed due to weather

June 1 – June 4: Postponed due to weather

June 22 – June 25: Postponed due to weather

June 29 – July 2: Postponed due to weather

July 13 – July 16: COMPLETED

July 20 – July 23: COMPLETED

Aug. 3 – Aug. 6

Aug. 10 – Aug. 13

Aug. 17 – Aug. 20

Sept. 7 – Sept. 10 The eastbound trestle is newer and made of concrete, so it does not require weekend closures. Work on eastbound US 2 between the SR 204 interchange and Bickford Avenue will happen overnight.