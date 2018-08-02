Seahawks training camp 2018: Exclusive coverage only on Q13 FOX

Backups expected as westbound US 2 trestle shuts down this weekend

Posted 6:46 PM, August 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:47PM, August 2, 2018

This project will repave 3 miles of the west end of US 2. Repairs to the westbound lanes will extend from Bickford Avenue to the I-5 interchange, including the Hewitt Avenue Trestle. Eastbound lanes will also be resurfaced from the US 2/SR 204 interchange to Bickford Avenue. (WSDOT)

EVERETT, Wash. — According to WSDOT, contractor crews will close all lanes of westbound US 2  between State Route 204 and Homeacres Road from 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 3 to 4:00 a.m. Monday, August 6.

Transportation officials are warning travelers to avoid the area if possible.

It’s the third of six-weekend closures required to complete the “critical preservation and paving project” on US 2.

Here’s more info from WSDOT:

This work is weather dependent. It is tentatively scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday on the following weekends:

  • May 18 – 21: Postponed due to weather
  • June 1 – June 4: Postponed due to weather
  • June 22 – June 25: Postponed due to weather
  • June 29 – July 2: Postponed due to weather
  • July 13 – July 16: COMPLETED
  • July 20 – July 23: COMPLETED
  • Aug. 3 – Aug. 6
  • Aug. 10 – Aug. 13
  • Aug. 17 – Aug. 20
  • Sept. 7 – Sept. 10

The eastbound trestle is newer and made of concrete, so it does not require weekend closures. Work on eastbound US 2 between the SR 204 interchange and Bickford Avenue will happen overnight.