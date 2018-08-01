Tanker truck overturns under West Seattle Bridge, leaks gasoline

SEATTLE — A tanker truck overturned under the West Seattle Bridge and began leaking gasoline, forcing the closure of an intersection, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The driver was able to get out after his tanker overturned at Chelan Avenue SW and West Marginal Way SW, the department said. It did not say if he had suffered any injuries.

“Firefighters are applying foam to the tanker,” the Fire Department tweeted. “SPU and US Coast Guard have been notified. Operation will take several hours to off load fuel into another tanker.”

No other details were immediately available.