× State lands commissioner declares burn ban in state parks and forests, starting Thursday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz announced Wednesday and she is instituting a statewide ban on outdoor burning in Washington’s 13 million acres of forests and state parks.

The burn ban takes effect Thursday.

The outdoor burning ban includes burn piles, prescribed burns, and the use of charcoal briquettes. Campfires are still allowed in approved fire pits within some designated state, county, municipal or other campgrounds.

“When the risk of wildfire is this high — and when so many of our firefighting resources are already committed — we must take significant steps to protect our communities and firefighters,” Franz said in a news release. “I know this is an inconvenience, and I appreciate the public understanding that this is not a safe time for intentional burning within our forests.”

The burn ban does not include federally managed lands, such as national forests, national parks, national wildlife refuges, or other areas administered by federal agencies.

Franz said the outdoor burning ban is expected to last through Sept. 30, although it may be extended or shortened based upon ongoing fire conditions.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on DNR’s website at www.dnr.wa.gov/OutdoorBurning.