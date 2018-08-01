× Tyler Lockett says he’s back to full speed, ‘feeling a lot better than I did last year’

RENTON, Wash. – If you thought Tyler Lockett looked a step slow last season, you’re not alone.

Lockett thought the same thing.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver talked to Q13 FOX on Tuesday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, saying he’s finally fully recovered from a brutal broken leg he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals in December 2016.

“I’m feeling a lot better than I did last year,” Lockett said. “I’m looking forward to the season. Looking forward to getting out there and really being able to play at good speed again.”

Lockett’s best season remains his rookie year, when he caught 51 passes for 664 yards and six touchdowns. He goes into his fourth year coming off a season in which he caught 45 passes for 555 yards and two TDs.

Lockett said he’s looking to grow this season, but is also looking to help his teammates do the same.

“I think I’m seeing more as a vet,” he said. “Having to be able to learn the ropes of what it’s like to not only be one of the more mature vets, but being able to help lead guys that we’re going to have to depend on going into the season. But we’ve also got to be able to help mature them with the experience they need as well as information, rather than them experiencing that as fast as we need them to experience it on the field. I think it’s gonna be pretty good.

“I think it’s going to be a good experience from me, and I get to learn from Doug (Baldwin) as well as being able to teach a lot of the other younger guys.”

The Seahawks underwent some major changes in the offseason, of course, and the offense will have a different look with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell replaced by Brian Schottenheimer.

Lockett said the offense has its work cut out for it learning a new system.

“He’s opening it up a lot more,” Lockett said. “He’s got some interesting routes for us to go out there and run, and I think it puts a lot of pressure on us, because we have to know not only what we’re doing, but also what the line is doing, what the running backs are doing. It’s more of a sophisticated type of offense. If we could get that part down, I think it’ll help us out as a whole.”