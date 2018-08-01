× Seahawks bring back offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks are bringing a familiar face back to the offensive line.

The Seahawks signed guard J.R. Sweezy on Wednesday, bringing back a former seventh-round draft pick who spent the last two seasons in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers signed Sweezy to a five-year, $32.5 million contract in 2016. He missed that entire season while recovering from back surgery, and the team restructured his deal.

He started 14 games last season, but ended the season on injured reserve with a leg injury the team released him in June.

The Seahawks waived guard Avery Young to make room for Sweezy.