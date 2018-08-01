× Coke products will continue to be sold at Seattle Seahawks games

The Seahawks announced Wednesday a multi-year extension to their long-standing partnership with Coca-Cola to be the exclusive soft drink provider of the team.

In addition to Coca-Cola’s classic carbonated soft drinks, the agreement will include the addition of DASANI Sparkling Water in lime and berry flavors, offering additional zero-calorie refreshment options to fans throughout CenturyLink Field.

“Coca-Cola is proud to continue our partnership with the Seahawks,” said Paul Lukanowski, Chief Operating Officer for Swire Coca-Cola, USA. “Like the Seahawks, we make winning a tradition. We look forward to refreshing 12s for years to come and can’t wait to bring great new choices and flavors to CenturyLink Field.”

To celebrate the continued partnership, Coca-Cola will be onsite at Seahawks Training Camp August 2-4 with a special “Coca-Cola Kitchen” hosted by Seahawks Legend Jordan Babineaux, where fans will have the opportunity to view interactive cooking demonstrations and sample various Coca-Cola beverages alongside savory food pairings.