TUKWILA, Wash. -- One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at a Tukwila apartment complex.

According to Tukwila police, a 22-year-old man was found dead at the Park Avenue Apartments on S 146th Street.

No arrests have been made, but police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.