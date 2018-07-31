Western Washington’s heat wave is OVER! But excessive heat remains east of Cascades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Our heat wave is OVER!

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says we are cooling down back to normal temperatures.

Monday's high at SeaTac was 89. The forecast was for 94 but the smoke that made the sky hazy also limited temperature rise.

Tuesday, the marine push is on and we’re starting out with clouds. Clouds will pull back to the coast this afternoon and we’ll have that hazy sunshine again, and it’ll be cooler, with temps topping around 80 in the Central Sound.

The normal high for this time of year is 77 and we’ll top out around that on Wednesday.

Then we actually have a chance of a spit of rain Thursday and Friday with temps barely hitting 70.

Our SeaFair Weekend looks good – with partial afternoon clearing for the Blue Angels and temps in the comfortable low/mid 70s.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington is still scorching hot. There is an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING until 8 p.m. with almost everyone hitting triple digits today. There is also a RED FLAG WARNING for the Kittitas Valley, including Ellensburg, for high fire danger due to the hot temps, low humidity and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Here's M.J.'s breakdown of the week ahead:

TODAY: Morning clouds, then hazy afternoon sun. Cooler, with highs 75-80.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds to sun. Some areas with the thicker marine layer might get some AM drizzle. By the afternoon we’ll be in the 75-79 range, which is normal for the first day of August!

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Below normal! Highs: 67-73

NICE SEAFAIR WEEKEND: Morning clouds with some afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. The Blue Angels will be able to do their high show and it’ll be comfortable sitting out and watching them!