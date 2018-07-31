× Washington casino working on app to allow gambling from home

AUBURN, Wash. — A local casino is testing a new app that lets gamblers place bets from the comfort of their own home.

Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn is developing an app that would allow users to play on their phones and still win real money.

The app, called Playport, centers around games like Bingo. It would be the first of its kind in the state, and Muckleshoot representatives say it’s a lot like playing the lotto.

Users who download the app would need to put money in and take money out from the app in the casino, but would be free to gamble at home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video