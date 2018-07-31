A Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl ring is up for auction

SEATTLE — You could soon be the proud owner of a Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl ring — no weight-lifting required.

A Super Bowl XLVIII Championship ring has been made available to the public through an auction hosted by Heritage Auctions.

The ring was valued at $20,000.

The diamond encrusted ring has a current bid of $18,000 ($21,600 with buyer’s premium). See auction listing, here.

The ring features a green-eyed Seahawk logo bird and Lombardi Trophy on top a sea of genuine diamonds, sandwiched between the words “World Champions.”

A ring of blue sapphires appears just below, along with the first two appearances of the number “12”.

The left shank features a diamond-studded Lombardi Trophy set against a Seattle cityscape with the logos of the NFL and Super Bowl XLVIII.

The right shank has the original recipient’s surname, “Ronson” and the number “12” again. Mark Ronson was one of the Super Bowl halftime performers.

The interior band is heavily engraved: “Leave No Doubt 24/7, SEA 43 DEN 8, What’s Next?” Stamping from “Tiffany & Co. AU585” below indicates fourteen karat gold (14K) construction.

The ring is size twelve and it weighs 74 grams. The ring will also come in its original Tiffany packaging.

This is the first and only Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Championship ring to date.