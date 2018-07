Miami Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin has been traded to the Seattle Mariners for minor league infielder Bryson Brigman and international slot money.

Welcome to Seattle, @CameronMaybin! The centerfielder was acquired from the Marlins in exchange for minor league IF Bryson Brigman and International Slot Money. 🗒️: https://t.co/DEOrMCsvQb pic.twitter.com/bZkGIrJWik — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 31, 2018

Maybin is batting .251 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 99 games this season, but he’s batting .329 with a .912 OPS since June 29. The Mariners are the seventh team for the 12-year veteran, who has a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

Brigman is batting .304 this year for Class A Modesto.