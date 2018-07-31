People lined streets of Kent to pay last respects to police officer killed in chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Hundreds of members of law enforcement and community members filled the streets in Kent Tuesday to show support for fallen police officer Diego Moreno.

Despite the masses of people along 4th Avenue South, the only sound that could be heard for more than 30 minutes was the rumbling of engines from law enforcement vehicles.

“I have so much respect for the police department,” said Mary Breivik. “It’s so good to see all the cities represented here today,” she added.

And many other people, like Breivik, took a moment from their own busy lives to honor Officer Moreno and his service to their community.

“We as a community have to be united, and help them any way we can,” said Barb Smith.

Even though Officer Moreno is gone, community members say his sacrifice and commitment to them will never be forgotten