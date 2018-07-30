× Gun control advocates say 3D printed guns is a big danger to public safety, the other side says they are acting ‘hysterical’

SEATTLE – The era of the downloadable gun is here.

That’s what Cody Wilson, the man behind the idea, is saying on his website Defense Distributed.

Back in 2013 Wilson told CNN that it was an important symbolic political statement.

The State Department told him he was violating the rules so in 2015 Wilson sued the feds with the help of the Second Amendment Foundation.

Then just recently the government settled with Wilson allowing his plans to move forward.

Concerned Washington leaders say it would allow anyone to create a gun with a 3D printer.

They say they are ghost guns that would be untraceable with no serial numbers and no background checks.

“It’s outrageous if we were at a bar my language would be stronger I assure you,” Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

On Monday Ferguson announcing that Washington state will lead a multi-state lawsuit going after the Trump administration over the settlement.

“They essentially threw the game they were winning, right, decisively throughout this legislation and then arbitrarily they said they were going to settle the case,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson says they want a judge to immediately stop Wilson from publishing his plans but as of Monday night the Second Amendment Foundation says some of the downloadable gun files are already online.

“This is where we are taking gun rights in the future, in the future all guns will be made by 3D printers all cars will be made by 3D printers,” Alan Gottlieb with the Second Amendment Foundation said.

Gottlieb says the settlement came down after the state department realized they couldn’t win the case in court because of a first amendment violation.

“This is part of the Trump derangement syndrome, they figure if they blame Trump for everything they can get a win this has nothing to do with President Trump,” Gottlieb said.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best echoed Ferguson’s concerns saying allowing anyone to make a gun with a 3D printer is a public safety and a national security problem.

“This year to date we have already taken 700 guns off the streets if people have the ability to download these guns arbitrarily the danger to the public is going to be immense,” Best said.

“This is not a question of gun rights this is really if there was a terrorist or criminal rights organization they would be cheering today because this is all about how people who shouldn’t get guns can get guns easily,” Durkan said.

Gottlieb says the entire thing is political that if some Washington leaders had their way they would prohibit all guns.

He says if a criminal or terrorist wanted to get a gun they could do it easily though other ways.

“It shows how hysterical they are, and hysterical people shouldn’t be running government,” Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb says in 2013 more than 100,000 people downloaded the manual and that not a single crime has been committed by one of those guns.

A firearms expert told CNN that a 3D printed gun would need to have some type of metal component because it’s federal law. So the guns would be detectable.

The expert also said the guns would also not work properly and that it would take a high-end printer to make a 3D printed gun efficient. And something like that would cost about a quarter of a million dollars.