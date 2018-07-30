Starbucks joins Pearl Jam in their effort to fight homelessness in Seattle area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Starbucks is inviting customers to join the effort to bring unsheltered families and children in King County inside by donating to Pearl Jam’s Home Fund.

Every dollar donated to the Home Fund through the Starbucks mobile app or online from July 31 through August 12 will be matched 2:1 by The Starbucks Foundation up to $500,000. That means for every dollar that is donated, Starbucks will give $2.

The company announced the initiative Monday ahead of Pearl Jam's much-awaited Home Shows. The two concerts on August 8 and 10 at Safeco Field have one goal: banding together to fight homelessness.

As part of the shows, Pearl Jam is giving at least $1 million to alleviate homelessness in King County. They're also challenging everyone to join them with the goal of raising at least $10 million.

"Starbucks has been an important partner in the Home Shows project, leading the charge in helping to shelter families. I applaud the steps they have taken in this area and I look forward to seeing what they do next," said Pearl Jam guitarist, Stone Gossard. "Seattle’s business community has a huge role to play in addressing our homelessness crisis – we all do."

It will be the band's first hometown appearance in five years.

“These historic shows are a timely and urgent opportunity for us to keep making progress to bring families with young children inside now, before the rain and cold return,” said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and CEO.

Starbucks also partnered with Pearl Jam to produce a series of short films capturing the crisis of homelessness in the region – and the individuals and organizations working to bring real change to the community. See those videos below:







