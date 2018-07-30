× Solari says there’s ‘open competition’ all along the Seahawks’ offensive line

RENTON, Wash. – In theory, at least, the Seattle Seahawks are starting from scratch on the offensive line this preseason.

Speaking after practice at the VMAC on Monday afternoon, new offensive line coach Mike Solari said every position will be an “open competition” during training camp.

“It’ll change every day,” Solari said. “That’s the key thing about – what? – competition. Every day, compete. Every man is competing to make the roster, every man is competing to win a role on this team to help win a championship.”

That being said, of course, some positions are more open than others. Left tackle Duane Brown, for instance, seems unlikely to lose his starting job after agreeing to a three-year contract extension over the weekend. Solari said George Fant, who is returning after missing last season with a torn ACL, will back up Brown for the time being.

Solari also sounded excited about D.J. Fluker, the free agent right guard who spent last season with the Giants.

“Pure-ass attitude,” is how Solari described Fluker. “D.J., he’ll pound ya. He’s a guy that brings a passion to the game. The way he works on the football field – he loves the game. He loves when the pads come on. He’s a physical football player, and he brings a passion and an energy and a physicality that you want on your offensive line.”

Germain Ifedi spent some time at right guard Monday, after spending last season mostly at right tackle.

“He’s working hard just like the other men,” Solari said. “We’re getting better – the key thing is with the pads. … He’s putting it together and coming on. … Coach Carroll … it’s about competing. The best five start. So, we wanted to work them in a little bit.

“Since it’s playing some different positions, we wanted to keep the integrity, the unit, together so they can build that unity, that camaraderie. But we’ve got to work some guys in a little bit if an injury happens or we have to move some guys.”