MISSING: Have you seen 16-year-old Maple Valley girl who disappeared July 16?

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — King County sheriff’s deputies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are asking for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Alesha Lopan of Maple Valley.

On July 16, Lopan left her home in Maple Valley to go to a nearby lake, but she never returned home. She may still be in the area or could have traveled to Seattle or Tacoma, detectives say.

“She’s run away before, but this time she left her phone behind and said she was leaving to start a new life. We are concerned for her safety and just want to know that she is OK,” King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

Lopan is 5-foot-3 with brown hair but her hair was dyed black when she disappeared.

Call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) if you spot her.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you can call the King County Sheriff’s Office at (206) 296-3311.