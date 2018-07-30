× Meet Laurie! #WhyNotMePets

A labrador mix named Laurie is the perfect mix of playful and cuddly.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Laurie get adopted.

You can meet her at the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

She’s 8 and a half-years-old and is always ready for an adventure.

“She loves to go for walks and to explore and play with toys,” said Kacey Bradley who is an adoption counselor at the shelter. “She’s really really smart. She loves training, but when she crashes and she’s tired she is a good sleeper, so she will be a great snuggle companion for somebody.”

Laurie went to the shelter as a stray. She had a lot of skin infections and hair loss, but she's doing a lot better now.

Laurie would do best in a home where she can be the only pet.

The shelter thinks that's one reason she's having such a hard time with adoption.

"She would like to live with teenagers or adults," said Bradley. "No little kids for her. Other than that, we really can't figure it out. She's a really wonderful mix of everything that you would want in a dog."

Laurie is on life-long medication for arthritis. Bradley said she eats that easily in pill pockets or in her food.

"She's just one of those dogs that makes you smile every time you see her and every time you interact with her," said Bradley. "She's learned the volunteers here, she's learned the staff members and she always lights up when she sees you. She's just really really special and will make a wonderful companion for somebody."

Laurie's adoption fee is $75.

If you're interested in adopting her, you can visit the Homeward Pet Adoption Center during adoption hours on Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.