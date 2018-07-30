Man arrested in death of his 64-year-old mother after body found in Lake Samish

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Matthew Gregory, 29, was arrested on suspicion of murder early Monday after a police said there was probable cause to believe he caused the death of his 64-year-old mother, Frances Gregory, the Bellingham Police Department said.

On Sunday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a woman in Lake Samish. Also on Sunday, Bellingham police officers were called to Matthew Gregory’s home to take a report of a missing person, his mother Frances.

“Further investigation and an autopsy revealed that the cases were linked and the deceased woman was … Frances Gregory and she died from trauma to the neck and head,” a police news release said.

Police ask that if you have any information in this case to please call Detective Howell at (360) 778-8682.