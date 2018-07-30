Seahawks training camp 2018: Exclusive coverage only on Q13 FOX

Joshua Perry, an offseason Seahawks signing, quits football over concussion worries

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Running back Devontae Booker #23 of the Denver Broncos reaches out to stiff arm inside linebacker Joshua Perry #53 of the San Diego Chargers in the first quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 30, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. – Joshua Perry, a linebacker the Seattle Seahawks signed in the offseason, announced Monday that he’s retiring because of concussion concerns.

Perry released a statement on Twitter, saying he made the decision because he’d recently suffered his sixth documented concussion.

“It wasn’t from a high velocity, big contact play,” he wrote. “It was a very pedestrian thing, and that was a huge concern to me. The last thing I want to do is put the health of my brain and my future wellbeing in jeopardy over a game and a paycheck.”

The Chargers drafted Perry in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He played in 15 games as a rookie, starting one. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in two games and spending most of the season on the practice squad.

Perry said he was “forever thankful” for his football career, and said he plans to get his real-estate agent license and work in Central Ohio.

