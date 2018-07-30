× Duane Brown: ‘It’s an incredible feeling’ getting long-term deal with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. – Duane Brown’s in Seattle for the long haul, and he’s excited for what the future holds.

The Seattle Seahawks’ left tackle agreed to a three-year contract extension over the weekend that will reportedly keep him with the team through 2021.

At training camp at the VMAC on Monday, Brown says he sees an offensive line that’s getting better fast.

“Coming in halfway through the season, I was very excited at the potential that we had as a unit up front,” Brown told Q13 News. “So signing on, being able to be here through the offseason, being able to build with the guys – being able to improve individually with the team, and know I’m secured here for a few years to come – it’s an incredible feeling.”

After a stretch of instability and poor play on the line, the Seahawks suddenly find themselves with a returning core. The team also parted ways with offensive line coach Tom Cable and brought in Mike Solari in his place.

“We have a great mix of youth and experience,” Brown said. “First and foremost, Coach Solari has done an incredible job, not only with myself but with the younger guys, just bringing us along with building our mentality with being very aggressive, especially in the run game. To play with great leverage and really emphasize the technique – he’s a great stickler for technique and being very attentive to detail.”

Gone is Cable’s zone-blocking scheme. In its place is Solari’s man-blocking philosophy.

“I think it’s gonna help us a lot,” Brown said. “We still have some of the zone stuff in, then we want to switch it up with man schemes, power schemes, gap schemes, things like that where you come more downhill at guys and it’s not so much lateral movement but trying to move guys off the ball. It wears defenses down more when we’re able to do that effectively and do it consistently. It builds our confidence as well, when we know we don’t have to run so much but you’re coming off the ball and moving guys backwards. It helps build your confidence and gets you rolling and sets up things in the passing game. So, it’s definitely going to be big for us.”