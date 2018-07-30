Seahawks training camp 2018: Exclusive coverage only on Q13 FOX

Diego Moreno: Memorial service will honor Kent officer killed in police chase

Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno (Kend P.D. photo)

KENT, Wash. -- A memorial service is planned Tuesday to pay tribute to a Kent, Washington police officer who was killed during a police chase last week.

Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno was on foot deploying spike strips to slow a truck during a police chase July 22. He was fatally struck by a patrol car involved in the chase.

The Kent Police Department says a procession of police vehicles will move through the streets before a 1 p.m. memorial service at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, south of Seattle.

  • Q13 FOX will carry the memorial service in its entirety live on TV and in the free Q13 News app.

The fallen officer is an eight-year veteran of the force and a Venezuela native. He was remembered as a family man and decorated public servant.

The 16-year-old driver of the truck involved in the police chase has been charged with murder.

