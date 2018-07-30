Diego Moreno: Memorial service will honor Kent officer killed in police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- A memorial service is planned Tuesday to pay tribute to a Kent, Washington police officer who was killed during a police chase last week.

Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno was on foot deploying spike strips to slow a truck during a police chase July 22. He was fatally struck by a patrol car involved in the chase.

The Kent Police Department says a procession of police vehicles will move through the streets before a 1 p.m. memorial service at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, south of Seattle.

Q13 FOX will carry the memorial service in its entirety live on TV and in the free Q13 News app.

The fallen officer is an eight-year veteran of the force and a Venezuela native. He was remembered as a family man and decorated public servant.

The 16-year-old driver of the truck involved in the police chase has been charged with murder.