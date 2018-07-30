× 11 men charged with attempted child rape in Pierce County after ‘Net Nanny’ sting

TACOMA, Wash. — Eleven men were charged in Pierce County Monday with attempted child rape after after an online undercover sex sting.

The Washington State Patrol says the men contacted undercover officers they believed to be underage children online and set up an in-person meeting for sex.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said, “We want to send a loud message — don’t solicit children for sex unless you want to go to prison.”

In late July, the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force (MECTF) conducted an undercover “Net Nanny” operation in rural Pierce County.

The operation involved multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies, with officers posting and responding to advertisements on social media and internet websites known to cater to sexual encounters.

Undercover troopers contacted or responded to men online. The conversations then moved from online to texting. Once it became clear that the men were looking for sex with a child, undercover officers arranged meetings. When the men arrived at the location, troopers arrested them.

Joseph Beck, 65, Samir Payne, 24, and Michael Wolfenberger, 24, were charged with attempted rape of a child in the first degree. Jason Bond, 51, Timothy Cole, 29, Steven Ferguson, Jr., 18, Matthew Fowler, 59, Junjie Gong, 24, Michael Moffit, 22, Reginald Morales Cardenas, 37, and Arthur Pederson, 26, were charged with attempted rape of a child in the second degree.

This is the 8th “Net Nanny” operation in the state since 2015.