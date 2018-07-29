Seattle logs hottest day of the year so far, as temperatures hit 94°

SEATTLE — On this date in 2009, Seattle hit its hottest temperature ever at 103 degrees. We didn’t beat that today but we did hit another milestone — hottest day of the year so far. Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce said that title could be broken on Monday as temperatures are expected to be slightly hotter than Sunday.

On Sunday, 94° was recorded on Seattle-Tacoma Airport’s temperature gauge. That makes the 7th time so far this year the Seattle area has reached the 90s.

“A typical year only has 4 of these kinds of hot days,” Joyce said. “Since the 1890s, we’ve only seen three days with triple-digit heat.”

On Monday, temperatures could be even hotter for some areas before we get a much needed “cool down” on Tuesday.

MONDAY –Staying toasty. Temps 10-12° above normal. Highs: 88-92°

TUESDAY –Mostly sunny. SLIGHTLY cooler. Highs: 84°

WEDNESDAY –Partly sunny. Returning to seasonal! Highs: 77°

THURSDAY –Mostly sunny. Below normal! Highs: 73°

FRIDAY –Sun and a few clouds. Highs: 75°

What’s happening?

The ridge of high pressure over the Southwest desert isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, Joyce said.

“However, the weaker high pressure in the Gulf of Alaska looks to shift east at the beginning of the week. That will mean the offshore weak low will be close enough late Monday to help push in Tuesday morning clouds and slightly cooler temperatures,” Joyce explained.

“It should also kick the smoke and haze out of Western Washington, as well.”

On Wednesday, we’ll welcome in August with seasonal 70s and real Northwest clouds in the morning. Where that marine layer is really thick, Joyce said we could get some morning drizzly pockets. Otherwise, we will remain bone dry through the extended forecast.

Yes, that is smoke in the air

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Cascades and western slope foothills until 11 p.m. Monday.

Until we get a weather pattern shift on Tuesday, we’ll be stuck with the hazy, smoky air from wildfires in Alaska and even Siberia making its way into Western Washington.

So far only a few spots in the South Sound seem to have seen a dip in air quality.