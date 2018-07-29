× Man in serious condition after stabbing in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle fire officials reported Sunday that a 50-year-old man had been stabbed in Seattle’s downtown.

First responders were called just after 6 a.m. to the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Seneca Street.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the man had been stabbed in the chest. He was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No information on the man’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing have been released.

It’s unclear if police are searching for a suspect at this time.