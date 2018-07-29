× Everett police investigates homicide after body discovered Saturday

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release more information this week on the death of a man, whose body was found early Saturday in Everett.

Everett police said a passerby called 911 after discovering the body on the 5100 block of Evergreen Way.

No details on the man’s identity or the cause of death have been released, and police have not revealed any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department at 425-257-8450.