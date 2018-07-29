× Divers recover 13-year-old boy from Spanaway Lake

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Divers recovered a teenager from Spanaway Lake Sunday. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies said the teen had been underwater for 30 minutes.

The 13-year-old boy had been in the swimming area when he went under the water about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the boy was attempting to grab a toy.

Pierce County Sheriff’s divers found the teen about 30 minutes later. He was rushed to a local hospital. No word on his condition.