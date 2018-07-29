Car fire on I-90 sparks brush fire near Cle Elum; WB lanes affected

CLE ELUM, Wash. — An 8-acre brush fire near Cle Elum briefly shut down westbound Interstate 90 Sunday evening. As of 6:40 p.m., one lane of westbound I-90 was open.

The fire was sparked by a pickup truck which caught fire on I-90 at milepost 81. That fire then set the nearby dry grass on fire, the Washington Department of Transportation said.

Five planes with the Department of Natural Resources is helping control the blaze along with local fire district ground crews.

Traffic was being detoured by the Washington State Patrol at Cle Elum, Exit 84 to SR-903 and then back to I-90 westbound at Exit 80, Bullfrog.

Delays are expected. There is no estimated time for when the road will fully reopen.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.